Tiger Woods Sends Simple, Powerful Tweet About Equality

Tiger Woods rarely ventures into the political arena.

The star golfer, who recently had another health setback, has played golf with presidents from both sides of the aisle since he announced himself as the heir apparent to Jack Nicklaus almost two decades ago.

But on Sunday, Woods, arguably the best golfer in history, shared a tweet with a message that we can all get behind.

IF WE CAN BE EQUALS IN SPORT, WE CAN BE EQUALS EVERYWHERE. pic.twitter.com/NJCNn3nzcC — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 12, 2017

While we hope to see Woods back in top form on the links in the near future, it is a pleasant surprise to see the reserved star rising above the “stick to sports” crowd.

Well done, Tiger.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images