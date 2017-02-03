Tiger Woods Withdraws At Dubai After First Round Due To Back Spasms

Share this:

Tweet







Tiger Woods’ comeback attempt just hit a major pothole.

The former world No. 1 withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after just one round, once again dealing with back issues.

According to Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, a back spasm crept up Thursday night after Woods shot a 77 in the first round of the overseas tournament.

“He says it’s not the nerve pain that’s kept him out for so long,” Steinberg said, per ESPN.com.

Woods missed more than an entire year after back surgery, and the injury has bothered him for a few years now. He made his official PGA Tour return last week and failed to make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Steinberg did say Woods hopes to play in two weeks at the Genesis Open at Riviera, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

“Spasms are a funny thing, I’m certainly no doctor but they come and go,” Steinberg told ESPN.com. “And again, the fact that he feels as though it’s not the nerve pain, that’s very encouraging for him. He’s had spasms before. He’s got to get the spasm to calm down from what I gather.”

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images