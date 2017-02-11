Tiger Woods Withdraws From Two PGA Tour Events Due To Ongoing Back Issues

Share this:

Tweet







Tiger Woods’ latest comeback attempt isn’t going very well.

The golf superstar announced Friday that he won’t compete in the Genesis Open or The Honda Classic due to his ongoing back issues.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Woods said, via TigerWoods.com. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week.”

Woods has been dealing with back problems for years, as he underwent multiple surgeries before finally returning to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event, in early December. He went on to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms.

He still plans on attending the Genesis Open, according to his website. The Tiger Woods Foundation runs the event.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images