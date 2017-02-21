NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Interested In Acquiring Knicks’ Derrick Rose

Share this:

It’s been a season to forget for the New York Knicks.

The team has underperformed on the court, and the front office has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Knicks appear to be willing to part with most of their players, as Carmelo Anthony has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

However, a new Knicks’ player found himself in the rumor mill on Monday: Point guard Derrick Rose.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly reached out to the Knicks inquiring about Rose’s services, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley.

This trade would make sense on multiple fronts. The Timberwolves are in need of guard depth after Zach LaVine’s torn ACL ended his season. Also, it would be a reunion between Rose and Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau, who spent seven seasons together with the Chicago Bulls.

Sources tell Begley that the Timberwolves are one of several teams to have asked the Knicks about Rose, who will be a free agent at season’s end. The 2011 MVP is averaging 17.7 points per game this season and could be an asset to a contending team in need of guard depth.

