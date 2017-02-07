‘Tom Brady’ (AKA Matt Damon) Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady apparently made a pit stop in Los Angeles before heading back to Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win. Well, not really.

Jimmy Kimmel has a long-running joke on his late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” about actor and Cambridge, Mass., native Matt Damon being banned as a guest. So when the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Damon tried to sneak on the show Monday by impersonating his favorite quarterback.

And, of course, Kimmel managed to get a Deflategate joke in the bit, too.

The real Brady was busy flying back to Boston on Monday and probably getting some shut-eye before the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade Tuesday. Head coach Bill Belichick and wide receiver Julian Edelman hit the late-night circuit, though, as the pair appeared on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon.