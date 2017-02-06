Tom Brady and Roger Goodell Shake Hands After Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Share this:

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions.

The Patriots came back from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28.

Given the history of Deflategate, many wondered what an exchange between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would look like. Well, you have your answer.

After the game, Goodell found Brady, who was named Super Bowl MVP, and shook hands with the now five-time Super Bowl champion.

Does this mean the hatchet is buried?

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images