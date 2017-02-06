Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Share Touching Moment After Super Bowl Win

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick likely will go down as the greatest quarterback/coach combo in NFL history, especially after winning their fifth Super Bowl together with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.
The Patriots duo embraced with a hug soon after the confetti fell at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time. He set Super Bowl records with 466 passing yards and 43 completions.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP