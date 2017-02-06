Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Share Touching Moment After Super Bowl Win

Share this:

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick likely will go down as the greatest quarterback/coach combo in NFL history, especially after winning their fifth Super Bowl together with a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

The Patriots duo embraced with a hug soon after the confetti fell at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Incredible moment. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick embrace after winning their 5th @SuperBowl together! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/XKbdrV1aZ6 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time. He set Super Bowl records with 466 passing yards and 43 completions.

