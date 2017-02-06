Tom Brady Blesses Facebook With Another ‘TB Times’ After Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

Extra, extra, read all about it: The New England Patriots are Super Bowl LI champions, and we have the final “TB Times” of the season to prove it.

As has been the case all season long after a win, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s official Facebook account posted a new edition of the “TB Times” following New England’s 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

As you can see in the photo, the latest front page included some references to teams the Pats beat along the way to winning their fifth Super Bowl, as well as a shiny Vince Lombardi Trophy.

