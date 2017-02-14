Tom Brady Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Showing Love For Beautiful Family

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ “no days off” mantra seemingly extends to Tom Brady’s social media accounts.

Brady is very active on Facebook and Instagram, and the Patriots quarterback jumped on both Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a touching shout-out to his beautiful family.

The photo features Brady, his wife, Gisele, and his daughter, Vivian, after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

A five-time Super Bowl champion and a wonderful family man, TB12 continues to win at life.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images