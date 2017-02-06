Tom Brady Enlisting Patriots Fans’ Help To Find Stolen Super Bowl Jersey

Share this:

HOUSTON — Tom Brady needs your help.

The New England Patriots quarterback confirmed Monday morning the jersey he wore during Super Bowl LI on Sunday — an epic 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons that featured the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history — was stolen after the game.

Naturally, he wants it back.

“I put it in my bag, and then I came out, and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said after receiving the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know and I’ll try to track that down.”

But if Brady is unable to locate the pilfered jersey, he’ll settle for a Super Bowl ring — the record fifth of his illustrious NFL career.

“Those are pretty special ones to keep, but what can you do?” Brady said. “I’ll take the ring. That’s good enough for me.”

Brady set Super Bowl records for pass attempts, completions and passing yards in the win, going 43-for-62 for 466 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

