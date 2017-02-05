Tom Brady Gives Mom Sandwich Kiss On Field In Heartwarming Instagram Post

Share this:

The world can be a terrible place, filled with sad news left and right. But we have something to cheer you up this Saturday night.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who’s only a day away from playing in his seventh Super Bowl, was visibly emotional at Super Bowl LI Media Day on Monday when he talked about his family, and it was later revealed that his mother, Galynn Brady, has been dealing with health issues over the past 18 months. As a result, she didn’t attend a game during the 2016 season to see here son play.

But in a heartwarming turn of events, Brady was joined by his mother and father on Houston’s NRG Stadium field Saturday, and the Pats QB shared a photo on Instagram of him giving his mom a kiss on the cheek.

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

See, we told you this would be a happy story.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images