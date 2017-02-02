Tom Brady Hopes His Mom, Dealing With Health Issues, Will Be At Super Bowl

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Tom Brady chose not to elaborate Wednesday on a report that his mother has dealt with health issues for the last 18 months, but he is hopeful she’ll be at Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons.

“It’s personal with my family,” Brady said. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It’s been a tough year. Every family goes through different things and my family has always been a great support system for me. Hopefully we can make everyone happy on Sunday. … I’m hoping she’s able to make it. I’m hoping everyone is able to make it.”

If Brady’s mother can come to the game, which would be her first of the 2016 season, the quarterback will know how to find her before kickoff.

“I know where my family kind of sits,” Brady said. “I scout that out when I get the tickets. When I get out pregame, I look around and know where they’re going to be, and I try to make some eye contact and let them know I’m looking at them. I like to know where they’re at too. It’ll be great. Hopefully. …

“It’s a special moment. It’s always been that way. I think this year it will be as special as it’s ever been.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images