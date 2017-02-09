Tom Brady Knows He’s An (Expletive), Told An Official Before Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tom Brady admitted something before Super Bowl LI that 31 fanbases already said about him: He’s an (expletive).

Brady walked up to Super Bowl referee Carl Cheffers before the game, made some small talk, then warned he might get a little vocal, as seen on NFL Network’s “SoundFX”.

“If I yell at you, nothing personal,” Brady. “You know me, I’m an (expletive).”

“I know you’re competitive. We’re competitive,” Cheffers said. “I don’t take anything personally. Don’t worry about it.”

“If you yell at me, I’ll do the same,” Brady said.

It’s unclear what word Brady said, because it was bleeped out, but our guess is it rhymed with grass troll.

Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Patriots’ 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images