Tom Brady Reveals His Spirit Animal In Stirring Super Bowl LI Hype Video

Guessing Tom Brady’s spirit animal seems easy after the fact.

The New England Patriots quarterback bore his soul Saturday in a revealing video he shared on Facebook ahead of Super Bowl LI. The two-minute video features images of the Patriots’ biggest successes, while Brady’s voice can be heard examining his own personality and concluding he has the heart and soul of a lion.

The video is bound to excite Patriots fans, as their team will play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Houston in Super Bowl LI.

Brady will appear in his record seventh Super Bowl and vie for his fifth title.

Should his team prevail, his animal sign can progress from GOAT to Lion King.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images