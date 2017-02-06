Tom Brady Reveals What Roger Goodell Said To Him In Super Bowl Handshake

Share this:

The moment many New England Patriots fans had been waiting for finally came Sunday night.

The Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, rallying from 25 points down to shock the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. That result, of course, meant NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would have to congratulate Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whom he suspended for four games in the infamous Deflategate scandal.

That moment did in fact happen, with Goodell shaking Brady’s hand and sharing a few words with the Super Bowl MVP. In his Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan,” Brady revealed what the commissioner said to him.

“He just said, ‘Congratulations, good game,’ and I said, ‘Thank you,'” Brady said, via WEEI.com.

Well, that was short and sweet.

Brady did appear to be a little distracted during the handshake, even seeming to pull away from Goodell at one point. The 39-year-old QB had an explanation for that, too.

“There’s so much going on. There’s so many people,” Brady said. “I was actually trying to look for my family the whole time because I knew they were coming down there, and everyone else was kind of around.”

Brady eventually got to celebrate his fifth Super Bowl title with his family, but not before get his awkward moment with Goodell out of the way.

