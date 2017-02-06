Tom Brady Says Gisele Wishes He Would Retire, But He’s Not Going Anywhere

Share this:

Gisele Bundchen has something in common with every NFL team besides the New England Patriots: She wants Tom Brady to retire.

Brady and the Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday night with a historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest of all time, and he really doesn’t have much left to prove.

Despite what he’s said about playing into his 40s, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world if the 39-year-old quarterback walked away from the game on top of the world.

Unfortunately for the NFL and his wife, Brady doesn’t plan on calling it quits anytime soon … or at least not for another year.

Brady said as much Monday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP added he’s “having too much fun right now” to hang them up.

Brady will be 40 years old when the 2017 starts, and he and Gisele do have two young children together, but with Brady playing better than he has at any point in his Hall of Fame career, it’s hard to argue with him hanging around for at least one more season.

We think she’ll be OK with that, though.

