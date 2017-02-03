Tom Brady Showcases Competitiveness While Playing Video Games On ‘Conan’

Share this:

Tom Brady doesn’t seem like a video games kind of guy, but he certainly is a competition guy.

The New England Patriots quarterback took some time away from preparing for Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons to hang out and play video games with TV host (and Massachusetts native) Conan O’Brien for the “Clueless Gamer” segment on “Conan.”

It’s actually a pretty fascinating video, as the often publicly reserved Brady let down his guard. In the process, we got his fashion critique of Bill Belichick — “He doesn’t give a sh-t” — and also saw his competitive side on full display. Even taking on a late-night TV host in a video game he’s never played, Brady definitely took things pretty seriously.

The same went for his matchup with Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney, and it all continued when Rob Gronkowski, LeGarrette Blount and Marshawn Lynch all joined the fun.

Check it out below.

Patriots fans undoubtedly hope the Super Bowl plays out the same way Sunday, and we’re guessing Brady might be a little more excited to get that trophy as opposed to the Ultimate Blade Master Extreme Trophy.