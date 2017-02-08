Tom Brady Still Finds Way To Poke Fun At Himself On Day Of Patriots Super Bowl Parade

Share this:

Tom Brady just won his fifth Super Bowl title, cementing himself as perhaps the greatest player in NFL history. Yet the New England Patriots quarterback still couldn’t help but poke fun at his flaws Tuesday, even as his team prepared to celebrate its Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a parade through the streets of Boston.

Brady orchestrated a remarkable comeback in Sunday’s 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons. The Patriots looked dead in the water for much of the game, though, and a pick-six in the second quarter by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, which helped increase Atlanta’s lead to 21-3, had the potential to be a knockout blow until Brady and Co. stormed back.

Brady clearly hasn’t forgotten that miscue, as he took to Instagram before the championship parade Tuesday morning to make sport of his failed tackle attempt.

In hindsight, the interception Alford returned for a touchdown simply set the stage for Brady’s later heroics, and it’ll be nothing more than a footnote in a historic victory for the Patriots.

As such, Alford might not remember the play quite as fondly as Brady, even if it was the Patriots quarterback who looked foolish at that particular moment.

