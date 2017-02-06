Tom Brady Wins Fourth Super Bowl MVP In Thrilling Comeback Vs. Falcons

Share this:

Tom Brady has done it again.

The New England Patriots quarterback cemented his status as the greatest player in NFL history Sunday night with an all-time performance in a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

He set Super Bowl records with 466 passing yards and 43 completions, in addition to two touchdown passes and one interception.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP as a result. It’s the fourth time he’s won the award. He’s now won the most Super Bowl MVPs ever and the most Super Bowls ever by a quarterback.

The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points after being down 28-3 in the second half, which marks the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images