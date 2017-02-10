Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl LI Jersey Could Have Staggering Value

Share this:

After a historic win in Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady realized his game-worn jersey had gone missing. The jersey has yet to be found, but experts say it could be the most valuable artifact of the modern sports era.

Dave Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, LLC, told NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava that given the significance of this particular Super Bowl win combined with Brady’s career accomplishments, the jersey could be worth up anywhere from a quarter to a half million dollars, which Hunt described as “staggering for a modern artifact.”

“Those are numbers usually reserved for pieces of a long-gone era ago,” Hunt said, citing Mickey Mantle and Johnny Unitas as examples. “It’s almost unheard of.”

But what does the jersey’s mysterious disappearance do to its value? Hunt explains in the video above.

Thumbnail image via USA TODAY Sports/Mark J. Rebilas