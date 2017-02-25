Tom Coughlin Unwilling To Commit To Blake Bortles As Jaguars Quarterback

Share this:

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a disappointing 2016 season, to say the least.

The team finished their forgettable campaign with the third-worst record in the NFL, going a dismal 3-13.

One of the major disappointments for Jacksonville was its underperforming offense, led by quarterback Blake Bortles. After throwing for 35 touchdowns in 2015, Bortles regressed last season, only tossing 23 touchdown passes. He also allotted for 16 interceptions and posted a QBR of only 49.

In hopes of improving the team overall, the franchise hired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president. Coughlin was the first ever Jaguars coach when they became an expansion team in 1995. In eight seasons in Jacksonville, Coughlin posted a respectable 68-60 record.

At a press conference on Friday, Coughlin was asked point blank if Bortles will be the starting quarterback for the Jaguars next season. And although Bortles has been the primary signal caller for Jacksonville the past three seasons, Coughlin was unwilling to commit to him for 2017.

“There’s plenty of work for everybody to do, Blake included,” Coughlin told reporters. “To raise the game to a higher level, it takes all components as well. That’s why I mentioned the protection first of all. Being at the right place at the right time, the timing, taking care of the football, which is paramount to that position. There can be no way the ball is turned over to that extent. I think he’d be the first one to say that he has a lot of work to do, but we all have a lot of work to do; I’m going to put it that way.”

At present, Bortles is undeniably the most talented quarterback on the Jaguars depth chart. Jacksonville also has Chad Henne and Brandon Allen on its roster, but it’s hard to imagine that either would account for greater production than Bortles.

But with the 2017 NFL Draft awaiting, as well as the free-agency period looming, you never know what could happen.

