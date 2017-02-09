Toyota Rolls Out Sportier Tundra, Sequoia, RAV4 At Chicago Auto Show

Share this:

Tweet







It’s not uncommon for a manufacturer to reveal a new product at a major auto show, but at the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota decided to decided to debut three of them.

The Japanese automaker rolled out sportier trim levels for the RAV4, Sequoia and Tundra on Thursday that clearly were meant to align with the company’s “let’s go places” tagline. The Sequoia and Tundra will now be available in TRD Sport grade, and the RAV4 gets its own Adventure trim.

Both the Sequoia and Tundra get upgrades, such as TRD sport-tuned Bilstein shocks, TRD front and rear anti-roll bars, 20-inch alloy wheels and a host of interior and exterior styling tweaks. The trim will be available on the Tundra 4×4 and 4×2 in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations with a 5.7-liter V-8.

Although the RAV4 Adventure gets some design upgrades such as black exterior trim, but it seems Toyota put most of its effort into making the popular compact SUV more of a go-anywhere vehicle.

The Adventure will be offered with front-wheel drive or torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, both of which come standard with the Tow Prep Package. As a result, the RAV4 Adventure has an increased ride height, an upgraded radiator and improved cooling for engine oil and transmission fluid.

Toyota said the 2018 RAV4 Adventure, Tacoma TRD Sport and Sequoia TRD Sport are expected to arrive at dealers in September.

All photos via Toyota