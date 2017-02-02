Toyota’s California-Only Super Bowl Ad Shows 2017 Mirai Restore Life

Share this:

Tweet







Toyota won’t air its Super Bowl LI commercial to a national audience, but if you’re in California on Sunday, you might be able to see it.

During a break before halftime of the big game, viewers in the Los Angeles and San Francisco markets will be able to watch a 30-second ad showcasing the 2017 hydrogen-powered Mirai, according to Automotive News.

Titled “Daisy,” the commercial tells the story of a down-on-its luck daisy that gets a second chance at life thanks to the Mirai’s a aquatic emissions.

Given that the Mirai only is sold in California, the decision to air the commercial to a limited audience makes sense.

“Sunday’s game provides a great opportunity to showcase new Mirai fuel cell vehicle creative in two key markets, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” Nathan Kokes, Mirai marketing manager, said in a statement, via Automotive News. “With the Mirai currently only available in California, we’re excited to share the Mirai message, ‘Vehicle of Change,’ with our current owners and potential Mirai customers in the Golden State.”

We’re okay with not being able to see Toyota’s ad during the game. But if the Mirai’s water has the same effect on humans as it does on plants, we want our share.