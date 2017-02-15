Toyota’s Chairman Believes EVs Won’t Duplicate Prius’ Early Failures

Share this:

Hybrid vehicles certainly are gaining popularity, but they got off to a slow start. Toyota’s chairman, though, believes plug-in vehicles will catch on much quicker than original hybrids like the Prius did.

Takeshi Uchiyamada, known by some as the “father of the Prius,” expects to sell 1 million plug-in hybrids in less than the 10 years it took for Toyota’s conventional hybrids to hit the 1 million mark, according to Automotive News. The original Prius — which has changed quite a bit — launched in 1997, and is a big contributor to the 10 million hybrids Toyota has sold worldwide.

“Environmental awareness has become a bigger issue today than it was 20 years ago, and demand for environmentally conscious products has increased,” Uchiyamada told reporters in Japan on Wednesday at a launch event for Toyota’s second-generation plug-in Prius, via Automotive News. Uchiyamada added that he wasn’t sure when plug-ins would reach 1 million in sales.

The plug-in Prius launched in 2012 and has sold roughly just 75,000 units since. Despite those figures, Toyota believes the vehicle’s new model can reach 60,000 sales within a year. And although Toyota is serious about plug-ins, the company also has been focusing a lot on fuel-cell powered vehicles like the Mirai; however, a limited amount of hydrogen fueling stations remains a major obstacle.

Toyota’s biggest hurdle in reaching its lofty goals could be competition within the electric-vehicle class. With current emissions regulations tighter than ever, automakers are ramping up production of their EVs, making the segment increasingly crowded.

