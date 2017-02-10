Trevor Bauer Takes Issue With ‘Liberal-Slanted’ Anti-Donald Trump Articles

Share this:

What do drones and President Donald Trump have in common?

Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer is a fan of both of them.

You probably remember Bauer from the disgusting finger wound he suffered during a drone accident while the Indians made their run in the 2016 Major League Baseball postseason. But he was back in the news for something entirely different Thursday.

Bauer apparently wasn’t happy with the anti-Trump articles he was seeing on Twitter, and he let his followers know it.

Really annoyed that @Apple and @Twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. fair and equal reporting? No? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

That started a flood of replies, some of which Bauer responded to. Here’s a look at a few of them:

@wdfenstermaker @Apple @Twitter I don't follow any news and yet I still get liberal 💩 delivered to my phone. Hmmm — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

@ctown2thdoc @TetrologyGaming @Apple @Twitter I've long wanted a president who didn't fit the current political system. A non politician — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@ctown2thdoc @TetrologyGaming @Apple @Twitter now you're just spewing the same crap the media spews with no actual contextual evidence — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

It sure looks like Bauer would be a go for a trip to the White House if the Indians claim the 2017 World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

H/t New York Daily News