Trevor Bauer Takes Issue With ‘Liberal-Slanted’ Anti-Donald Trump Articles

What do drones and President Donald Trump have in common?
Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer is a fan of both of them.
You probably remember Bauer from the disgusting finger wound he suffered during a drone accident while the Indians made their run in the 2016 Major League Baseball postseason. But he was back in the news for something entirely different Thursday.
Bauer apparently wasn’t happy with the anti-Trump articles he was seeing on Twitter, and he let his followers know it.
That started a flood of replies, some of which Bauer responded to. Here’s a look at a few of them:
It sure looks like Bauer would be a go for a trip to the White House if the Indians claim the 2017 World Series.
