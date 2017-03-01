Tuukka Rask Makes Athletic Play, Stops Brendan Perlini At Key Moment

Share this:

Tuukka Rask made an outstanding save against the Arizona Coyotes’ Brendan Perlini in an important part of Tuesday’s game to help the Boston Bruins keep their lead at TD Garden.

The Coyotes’ Shane Doan made long distance dump in on Rask, and Perlini jumped on the rebound. But the Bruins netminder went from left to right to make a nice left pad stop to prevent Perlini from scoring. That save helped the Bruins cruise to a 4-1 victory over the Coyotes.

For more information on Rask’s save on Perlini, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images