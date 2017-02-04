Tuukka Rask To Start 12th Straight Game On Saturday Vs. Maple Leafs

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have gotten their money’s worth with goalie Tuukka Rask this season.

The B’s have relied heavily on the All-Star goaltender this season, as Rask has started in net for 43 of the team’s 54 games. Rask’s workload will continue on Saturday, as he’s expected to be in between the pipes for the 12th straight game when the Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Head coach Claude Julien is mindful of Rask’s usage this season, but understands that when it comes to fighting for a playoff spot, you have to go with your best option.

To hear more from Julien, as well as several Bruins players, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.