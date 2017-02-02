Twins Offer Beyonce, Jay-Z This Perfect Gift To Celebrate Singer’s Pregnancy

Share this:

In case you haven’t heard, Beyonce and Jay-Z are pregnant again, and they’re having twins.

The superstar singer announced Wednesday on Instagram that their family is growing, and the world reacted with sheer delight.

The Minnesota Twins saw this as a perfect opportunity to curry favor with the music world’s power, using Twitter on Thursday to offer Beyonce and her family some matching gear.

Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these? pic.twitter.com/nTK6UGPSqa — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 2, 2017

Beyonce and Jay-Z are big sports fans and have business interests in the sports world.

While you shouldn’t expect them to convert to Twins fans, it wouldn’t hurt to see them dressed in Minnesota gear for an afternoon stroll.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images