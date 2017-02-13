Two Killed In Fiery Lamborghini Wreck At Las Vegas Racing Experience

Share this:

Tweet







Two men were killed at SpeedVegas racetrack on Sunday when the white Lamborghini they were driving spun off into a barrier and caught fire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sgt. Steve Summers confirmed a 30-year-old male customer was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, with a 50-year-old male instructor riding in the passenger seat, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Opened in April, SpeedVegas is a performance driving experience, where people can drive sports cars, such as Porsches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Corvettes, for as little as $39 per lap.

The track is a 1.5-mile road course with 12 turns, some of which have as much as 20-degrees of banking to aid corning speed. It also has lots of high-speed corners, elevation changes and heavy braking zones, according to SpeedVegas.

It’s not clear where the car went off the track.

“We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the families and to our SpeedVegas team members who have lost a beloved colleague,” SpeedVegas CEO Aaron Fessler said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reportedly will investigate the incident, which it’s classified as an industrial accident.

Thumbnail photo via SpeedVegas