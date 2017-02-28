Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Gets In Heated Argument With Driver Over Price Drop

Share this:

It’s been a tough few weeks for Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.

Bloomberg recently obtained a video of Kalanick getting into a heated argument with the driver of an Uber Black on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kalanick gets into the vehicle with two companions and brags about “making every year a hard year” for his company.

When the ride comes to an end the 40-year-old CEO and his driver, Fawzi Kamel, begin to discuss the ride-sharing app’s falling fares. Kalanick blames the decision to drop prices on Uber’s competition, but Kamel doesn’t buy that excuse.

Uber has come under a fire in recent months due to sexual harassment allegations made by a former employee and a lawsuit by Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous car company, alleging that Uber stole trade secrets from them. Then 200,000 people deleted that app in January when it appeared that Uber had undermined a New York taxi union strike that was protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

It’s safe to say that Kalanick didn’t receive a good passenger rating after this ride.

