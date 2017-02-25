UCLA Vs. Arizona Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Pac-12 doesn’t get as much love as the Atlantic Coast Conference, but it still has some pretty impressive men’s basketball teams this season.

And two of its best face off Saturday night on national TV.

No. 5 UCLA will be at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday night for a huge matchup with No. 4 Arizona. The Wildcats currently lead the Pac-12 with a 15-1 conference record (26-3 overall), but the No. 6 Oregon Ducks aren’t far behind. So the third-place Bruins (25-3, 12-3 Pac-12) could shake the conference race up with a road win.

Here’s how you can watch UCLA vs. Arizona online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports Images