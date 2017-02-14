UConn Women’s Basketball Extends Incredible Win Streak To 100 Games

The top-ranked UConn women’s basketball team won its 100th consecutive game Monday night with a 66-55 home victory over No. 6 South Carolina.
It’s a remarkable achievement and proof of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports. Even more impressive is the fact that 98 of these 100 wins have come by double-digits, and 56 of them were decided by 40-plus points.
The feat was applauded from all corners of the sports world, including praise from NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
We shouldn’t expect the streak to end anytime soon, and there’s plenty left for this season’s Huskies to accomplish. The streak could reach 150 if UConn reaches the Final Four.
