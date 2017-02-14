UConn Women’s Basketball Extends Incredible Win Streak To 100 Games

Share this:

The top-ranked UConn women’s basketball team won its 100th consecutive game Monday night with a 66-55 home victory over No. 6 South Carolina.

100!! A career-high 26 points from Gabby Williams helps No. 1 UConn to its 100th-straight win on Monday against No. 6 South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/00ITk0LHYD — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) February 14, 2017

It’s a remarkable achievement and proof of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports. Even more impressive is the fact that 98 of these 100 wins have come by double-digits, and 56 of them were decided by 40-plus points.

The feat was applauded from all corners of the sports world, including praise from NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

WOW #100 @UConnWBB one of the greatest coaches/leaders we have ever had in sports. Keep em rollin Coach Geno 🙌 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 14, 2017

We shouldn’t expect the streak to end anytime soon, and there’s plenty left for this season’s Huskies to accomplish. The streak could reach 150 if UConn reaches the Final Four.

UConn women's basketball: 100th straight win, one of four 100-game winning streaks in NCAA history (all sports) pic.twitter.com/5An1Zf7VoR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images