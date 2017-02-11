UFC 208 Live Stream: Watch Holly Holm Vs. Germaine De Randamie Online

Share this:

Tweet







For the first time in over a month, the UFC will be back on pay-per-view this Saturday. And it’s coming back with quite the fight card.

Holly Holm has fallen on hard times recently ever since becoming the first woman to beat Ronda Rousey, but she’ll have a chance to right the ship when she faces Germaine de Randamie for the new women’s featherweight title at UFC 208 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The legendary Anderson Silva also is on the card, as he’ll face Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout.

The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and continue at 8 p.m. on FS1. Then it will be on to the main card at 10 p.m.

You can order the early prelims and main card on NESN.com by clicking the link below.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. ET (main card at 10 p.m.)

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images