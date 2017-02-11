UFC 208 Weigh-In Results: Holly Holm, Germaine De Randamie Come Face-To-Face

Share this:

UFC 208, which is headlined by the five-round women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, and the middleweight clash between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, airs live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7 p.m.

Main Event

Holly Holm (144.4 lbs) vs. Germaine de Randamie (143.6 lbs)

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Anderson Silva (185) vs. Derek Brunson (186)

Ronaldo Souza (185.8) vs. Tim Boetsch (185.8)

Glover Teixeira (205.2) vs. Jared Cannonier (204.4)

Dustin Poirier (155.2) vs. Jim Miller (154.6)

FS1 Prelims

Randy Brown (170.6) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.2)

Wilson Reis (125.2) vs. Ulka Sasaki (125.4)

Nik Lentz (155.8) vs. Islam Makhachev (155)

Ian McCall (125.2) vs. Jarred Brooks (125)

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images