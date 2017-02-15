Under Armour CEO Clarifies Stance On Donald Trump After Statements From Athletes

Share this:

While some people would rather athletes “stick to sports,” it turns out their words can be a pretty powerful motivator.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank came under fire recently when he voiced his support for President Donald Trump, calling the polarizing leader “a real asset to the country.” Golden State Warriors star and Under Armour athlete Stephen Curry expressed his disappointment in the statement that same day, and ballerina Misty Copeland and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson followed suit shortly after.

And on Wednesday, Plank took out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun to clarify his stance on the issue, saying his choice of words “did not accurately reflect” his intent.

“Our brand mission is to make all athletes better through passion, design and the relentless support of innovation,” Plank’s statement reads. “Our passion always extends to our teammates, our consumers and our community. We are always mindful of the responsibility that we have to those who choose our brand, especially the young people who represent the bold and bright future of an inclusive America. While we will continue to engage with government to protect our teammates, our company and our city, I can promise you that we will never compromise these values.”

Those values, Plank noted, include supporting equal rights and immigrants, emphasizing job creation, especially in the company’s home city of Baltimore, and publicly opposing Trump’s travel ban.

