Virginia Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







There’s no doubt the Atlantic Coast Conference has been the best league in college basketball this season, and the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels currently lead the way in the stacked conference.

But the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers would like to have something to say about that Saturday night when the two teams meet at the Smith Center.

Here’s how you can watch Virginia vs. North Carolina online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images