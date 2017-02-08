Volkswagen Considering Taking Action After Claims Made By Former Chairman

Share this:

Volkswagen could be gearing up for another legal battle stemming from “Dieselgate,” only this time it would be with one of the company’s former executives.

The German manufacturer said it is considering taking action against former chairman Ferdinand Piech following recent media reports, in which he claimed he warned VW supervisory board members about potential emission cheating six months before the scandal broke, Reuters reports.

“The supervisory board of Volkswagen AG emphatically repudiates the assertions made by Ferdinand Piech as reported recently in the media,” VW’s supervisory board said in a statement on Wednesday. “The board of management will carefully weigh the possibility of measures and claims against Mr. Piech.”

Berthold Huber, who replaced Piech as interim chairman, echoed the board’s statement when speaking to Rueters.

“I can swear in any court in the world that Piech did not talk to me about the matter,” Huber said.

Piech reportedly told German publication Bild am Sonntag he informed then-CEO Martin Winterkorn as well as the supervisory board steering committee — of which Huber was the head — about the issue in March 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Volkswagen