Warriors Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch Kevin Durant’s Return Online

Share this:

Tweet







He’s back.

For the first time since signing with the Golden State Warriors in the offseason, Kevin Durant will return to Oklahoma City to face Russell Westbrook and the rest of his former Thunder teammates at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

This won’t be the first time Durant and Westbrook have come face-to-face this season, though. The teams already faced each other twice at Oracle Arena, and the Warriors won both contests in convincing fashion. But it’s a whole different feeling with this game being in OKC.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Thunder online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images