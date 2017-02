Share this:

The Westminster Dog Show is the most prestigious dog event in the world, and for the first time it’s in primetime.

The talents of these dogs are incredible. Here’s how to watch Monday night’s group competitions online.

When: Monday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Aristide Economopoulos/THE STAR LEDGER via USA TODAY Sports