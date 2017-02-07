Watch Bruins Prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Score In Beanpot Semifinal

Share this:

Boston Bruins fans might want to keep their eye on Boston University forward and Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson.

The BU sophomore got the third-ranked Terriers on the board first in their 2017 Beanpot semifinal game against Boston College with a goal at the 4:29 mark in the first period. The talented B’s prospect stuffed home a rebound attempt after freshman Patrick Harper tried to put a wrap-around shot past Boston College netminder Joseph Woll.

Check out the goal from Forsbacka Karlsson in the video above.