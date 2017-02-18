Watch Darrelle Revis Turn Himself In To Police In Pittsburgh

Darrelle Revis turned himself in to authorities Friday after the star cornerback was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from an altercation in Pittsburgh last weekend.
Here’s a video of Revis turning himself in to Pittsburgh police.
Revis was accompanied by his mother, aunt and attorney Blaine Jones, according to Andrew Goldstein of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“He wanted to turn himself in,” Jones said according to Goldstein, “he didn’t want to be a fugitive from the law. He wanted to make this happen.”
Jones is removing himself from the case after the pre-trial hearing according to ESPN’s Cole Harvey, but he believes the star cornerback has a good chance to be vindicated.
“Based on the investigating that I’ve done and the private investigator that works for my firm has done. I think that he has a very promising case,” Jones said according to Goldstein.
Revis had an arraignment hearing and was released with multiple stipulations.
And then the Jets’ star left the courthouse.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
