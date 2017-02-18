Watch Darrelle Revis Turn Himself In To Police In Pittsburgh

Share this:

Darrelle Revis turned himself in to authorities Friday after the star cornerback was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from an altercation in Pittsburgh last weekend.

Here’s a video of Revis turning himself in to Pittsburgh police.

#darrellerevis arrives to turn himself in to Pittsburgh police. A post shared by George Willis (@georgewillis007) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

Revis was accompanied by his mother, aunt and attorney Blaine Jones, according to Andrew Goldstein of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“He wanted to turn himself in,” Jones said according to Goldstein, “he didn’t want to be a fugitive from the law. He wanted to make this happen.”

Jones is removing himself from the case after the pre-trial hearing according to ESPN’s Cole Harvey, but he believes the star cornerback has a good chance to be vindicated.

“Based on the investigating that I’ve done and the private investigator that works for my firm has done. I think that he has a very promising case,” Jones said according to Goldstein.

Revis had an arraignment hearing and was released with multiple stipulations.

Darrelle Revis preliminary hearing set for Thursday Feb 23rd in Pittsburgh. Ordered to have no contact with witnesses or victims. — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) February 18, 2017

Judge: Revis must surrender passport — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) February 18, 2017

Darrelle Revis issued non-monetary bond with conditions: cannot contact witnesses or alleged victims, must surrender passport — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) February 18, 2017

And then the Jets’ star left the courthouse.

Darrelle Revis leaving court tonight in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/eMuVJcZpMh — 🅱eau 🅱erman (@BeauWTAE) February 18, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images