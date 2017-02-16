Watch Greg Maddux Go Undercover To Prank Kris Bryant With Filthy BP Pitching

Share this:

A year ago, Kris Bryant was doing the pranking. This year, however, he’s the prankee.

The Chicago Cubs slugger starred in a creative Red Bull video prior to last season in which he disguised himself as a college player trying to make the team. He stepped to plate for batting practice and hilarity ensued.

So Bryant probably should have had his antenna up when he went to the latest Red Bull shoot, which just so happened to take place at the high school field of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.

This year, the prank centered around a goofy sound guy who volunteered to step in when Bryant’s BP pitcher had to leave. The thing about this sound guy, though, was that he was four-time Cy Young winner with 355 wins to his name.

That’s right, the sound guy was Maddux, who surprised Bryant with an array of breaking balls and a competitive fire saved for someone with the nickname “Mad Dog.”

Check it out below.

Maddux turns 51, and it is only BP against an unsuspecting player in the offseason, but we’d still love to see what Maddux might be able to do on the mound today.