Watch Falcons Fan Ric Flair Cut Promo On Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl

Ric Flair said some things at Philadelphia’s annual “Wing Bowl” this week, like advising the crowd to “Get drunk (and) eat chicken wings.”

In addition to that sage advice, Flair also weighed in on the Super Bowl LI matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Playing off the local Philly crowd, Flair mentioned that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grew up in Pennsylvania. Flair — a Falcons fan himself — also left no doubt about what he’s expecting when Atlanta squares off with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

@ricflairnatureboy hanging out at #WingBowl A video posted by @sportsradio94wip on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:32am PST

That’s a follow-up to this video where Flair did give the Patriots their credit — “To be the team, you’ve got to beat the team” — before dropping a “Woooo” to finish.

Patriots fans normally shouldn’t be worried about what the 16-time world champ has to say about football, but the Nature Boy did the Falcons did come through on The Nature Boy’s promise to the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago in the NFC Championship Game.

And it also sounds like Flair is gonna be limousine riding and jet flying to Houston for Sunday’s showdown.

Now we just need Massachusetts native John Cena — and newly crowned 16-time champ himself — to meet Flair in Houston for a little pre-WrestleMania throwdown. Maybe we could even do it at halftime of the game.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images