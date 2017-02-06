Watch Falcons Super Bowl Champions Gear Pulled Off Shelves In Atlanta Stores

Share this:

Some stores in Atlanta tried to get a head-start on the obvious rush that would have come with just the second professional sports championship in the city’s history.

In the process, they might have given themselves some pretty awful sports karma.

The Falcons held what seemed like an insurmountable lead Sunday night in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. But the Falcons and all of Atlanta learned the hard way there’s no such thing as “insurmountable” when Tom Brady’s on the other side of the field, and the Patriots stormed back for a record-setting win.

But back to those stores. Some sporting good stores in the Atlanta area braised for the rush by putting out “Falcons Super Bowl champions” gear before the game ended. That way, once the game ended, the stores could open for business and the gear would be ready to purchase.

The problem, of course, is the Falcons themselves didn’t hold up to their end of the bargain.

Those stores then had to then remove the gear from shelves, and in a scene that might haunt Atlanta for quite some time, cameras were rolling.

When I thought the #Falcons loss couldn't get any more depressing, I ran across this video from ATL. They already had the merchandise out! pic.twitter.com/T9Wxd5XHDx — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 6, 2017

The hurt is real…. pic.twitter.com/fuvypBdMey — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 6, 2017

Ouch.

