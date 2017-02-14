Watch Harvard Celebrate First Beanpot Title Since 1993 After Win Over Boston University

Share this:

The drought is over.

For the first time since 1993, a school not named Boston College or Boston University has won the prestigious Beanpot tournament. That school is Harvard, who defeated the Terriers 6-3 on Monday night at TD Garden for its first Beanpot crown since 1993. Harvard now has 11 Beanpot championships in school history.

The Crimson took a 1-0 lead, fell behind 2-1, then scored four unanswered goals to put the game away.

