Watch ‘Hero’ Soccer Player Save Opponent’s Life After Horrifying Collision

Francis Kone is a goal scorer and saver of lives.

The Togolese soccer player is credited with saving Martin Berkovec’s life Saturday amid harrowing scenes in the first half of a Czech-league game. After a collision with a teammate knocked Berkovec unconscious, and Kone reached into the opposing goalkeeper’s mouth and grabbed his tounge so he wouldn’t swallow it and choke.

Berkovec later used Facebook to thank Kone, saying “I would like to thank Francis Kone for his quick action in saving me during today’s match. I am grateful for the prompt help, and once again THANK YOU!!!”

Berkovec isn’t the first player Kone has rescued. Kone said after the game he previously rescued players during two games in Africa and one in Thailand, according to The Associated Press.

The Czech league dubbed Kone the “Hero of the game.”

That’s no exaggeration.