Watch James White Score First OT Touchdown In Super Bowl History, Make Patriots Champions

HOUSTON — James White had the first walk-off touchdown in Super Bowl history Sunday, and it made the New England Patriots champions for the fifth time in franchise history.

Two plays after a Falcons pass-interference penalty placed the ball at the Atlanta 2-yard line in overtime, James White squirted his way to paydirt and immortality.

The Patriots won Super Bowl LI by a 34-28 score — unbelievable to think, considering they trailed by 25 points midway through the third quarter.

But in the end, they showed the heart of a champion.

