Watch Josh Brown Admit To Domestic Violence On ‘Good Morning America’

Josh Brown is trying to become a better man and hopes doing so will pave his return to the NFL.

The former New York Giants kicker appeared on “Good Morning America” on Thursday and discussed his domestic abuse of his ex-wife Molly and the resulting legal, personal and professional consequences.

While Brown, whom the Giants cut in October following the release of documents which detail his abuse, still disputes some accusations, he readily admits his domestic abuse was wrong.

“What I did was wrong. Period,” Brown said. “Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We’re talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language. An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction.”

The NFL suspended Brown one game in early 2016 before the Giants cut ties with him. The league still is investigating his spousal abuse incidents.

Yet, the 37-year-old hopes another team will give him a chance to resume his career but he’s not entirely confident about it.

“I want to be able to play again,” Brown said. “I want to be able to continue to write this story, continue to be a voice for change.

“Maybe. We’ll see. If it doesn’t happen, I’m fine.”

Brown taking responsibility for his actions is just the first step on the potential road back to the field.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images