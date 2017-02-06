Watch Julian Edelman’s Circus Catch Rescue Patriots In Huge Super Bowl LI Spot

Share this:

HOUSTON — The New England Patriots have their David Tyree moment in the Super Bowl.

Just as Tyree’s infamous helmet catch sank the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, Julian Edelman’s circus catch in Super Bowl LI on Sunday might have saved New England, which trailed 28-20 and needed a big play.

Wow. Just wow.

Right, Kyle Van Noy?

Kyle Van Noy is everyone who just saw that catch #SuperBowl2017 https://t.co/gEF9XZryka—

Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 06, 2017

James White then punched it in from 1 yard out, and Danny Amendola made the game-tying two-conversion catch.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images