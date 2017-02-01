Watch Luis Suarez’s Incredible Solo Goal In Barcelona Vs. Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey Semifinal

Share this:

Luis Suarez didn’t take long Wednesday to ensure he’ll dominate soccer highlight for at least the next few days.

The FC Barcelona striker scored a stunning goal early in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinal game against Atletico Madrid. Javier Mascherano disrupted Atletico Madrid’s attack near the halfway line. Suarez collected the loose ball and did the rest himself.

GOLAZO!!!! @LuisSuarez9 gets into his stride, humiliates a couple of @Atleti defenders before making it 1-0. https://t.co/kcUc5s2yDv — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 1, 2017

Suarez demonstrated some of his best qualities on the goal, namely speed, power, strength and composure. It’s now surprise he’s in red-hot form.

11 – Luis Suárez has scored 11 goals for Barcelona with his last 16 shots on target in all competitions. Insatiable. pic.twitter.com/HpXaWVIH86 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 1, 2017

Suarez goal put Barcelona up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

The goal was his 22nd of the season in 30 games in all competition.

It also might have been his finest-ever strike in his illustrious career with FC Barcelona.

